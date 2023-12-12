Strains like Strain of the Year 2023

Have you heard the good news? Leafly’s 2023 Strain of the Year is Permanent Marker—a Seed Junky passion project that distills all the best qualities of its parent strains, (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy, in one plant experience. Permanent Market comes from a pedigree of cup winners and Leafly faves, so it’s no wonder growers keep in their gardens and dispensaries coast to coast keep it stocked on shelves.

We never gatekeep, so if you can’t find Permanent Marker in the coming weeks at your local spot (we apologize in advance!), we rounded up a suitable roster of accessible and delectable alternatives.