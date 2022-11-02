Strains & products Gobble up Thanksgiving on White Runtz: November’s Leafly Highlight David Downs Each month, Leafly highlights a trending strain you should know about—we call it Leafly HighLight. This month White Runtz shines bright like a diamond.

North American weed smokers keep running up the score for White Runtz. At turkey dinners from LA to Miami, heads puff tough on White Runtz flower bags big and small, and pre-rolls cheap and fancy. White Runtz oil fuels cartridges and dabs coast to coast.

It’s Leafly’s Strain of the Year 2020, Runtz, just with the wattage turned up. And now, White Runtz earns our Leafly HighLight for November 2022.

Just like classic Runtz, White Runtz comes from crossing Gelato and Zkittlez—aka Z now. Fierce competition in the Runtz space attests to the strain’s success. Top breeder Compound Genetics released a winning White Runtz that’s Gelato #33 x Z. At least three other breeders offer the strain because it’s got what stoners crave—candy-gas terps and an indica-hybrid afternoon effect.

Some folks notice peach or vanilla notes in White Runtz, and almost everyone rates it well. White Runtz earns a 4.6 average rating out of 5, after 236 reviews. Medical and recreational cannabis fans alike get down with its body-leaning hybrid effects.

“Wow!!! My feet are so far away! It feels like my head is full of bubbly vanilla soda. Definitely recommend this strain,” said one reviewer.

“It totally feels like vanilla bubbly soda,” another reviewer agreed.

Some report relief from chronic pain, stress, or insomnia. Others just liked shopping on it.

“I’m flying through Walmart! I’m definitely smoking this again!! I have never been this high and ready to move in my life!”

Novices, go slow. White Runtz’s strong THC scores can make you dizzy, or nervous at altitude.

White Runtz (Courtesy Cookies)

How much does White Runtz cost?

Affordable White Runtz blankets the nation. (Sasha Beck)

Lots of growers means White Runtz sells cheap. Even top-shelf White Runtz faces pricing pressure this fall. Location determines the final price. White Runtz pre-rolls go for as low as $3 in Oregon. California eighths run about $30. White Runtz oil costs almost three times as much in Illinois compared to Cali. And a luxury White Runtz price band in Cali includes $85 grams of rosin, or $22 high-end joints from KGB Reserve.

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

Low-grade Mid-grade High-grade 1 gram pre-roll $3 $7 $13 1/8-ounce flower $20 $30 $40 1 gram live resin $24 $35 $60 White Runtz average US prices

White Runtz seeds

Get in the game with some Runtz seeds. (Sasha Beck)

Everybody touts a Runtz cross for you to grow this winter, so you can branch out. At the top of the pack:

Cannarado’s White Runtz x Zawtz for a shot of OG Kush power.

for a shot of OG Kush power. Compound Genetics’ Red Bullz (Grape Gas x White Runtz) will make you go zoom zoom zoom.

(Grape Gas x White Runtz) will make you go zoom zoom zoom. Exotic Genetix works the heck out of Runtz hybrids.

See also: Humboldt Seed Org Auto Runtz, Clearwater Genetics White Runtz x Black Velvet, and Skunk House Genetics Candy Mike.

White Runtz awards

Winner winner, White Runtz for dinner. (Sasha Beck)

White Runtz and the family’s trophy collection can snap cheap shelves. Among them, Runtz took home firsts at the Emerald Cup 2019, 2020, and 2021, and 2022. Runtz wins run the product spectrum, too: flower, live resin, BHO, and live rosin. Hot damn.

White Runtz terpenes

A terp triforce of zaza awaits.(Sasha Beck)

It’s cool to see pungent limonene leading the terp pack for White Runtz, followed by the stalwart caryophyllene, then the floral linalool. That right there is a triforce of zaza in 2022. Shoutout White Runtz flowers grown by Umma Sonoma, Cookies, Node Labs, Compound Genetics, and so many more.

Other highlights this November

Some places haven’t got White Runtz yet, or it’s sold out. Here are Runtz three more ways.

Banana Runtz

If you ever make a hit strain, we guarantee someone’s gonna cross it to the perennial favorite, Banana OG. Solfire Gardens slapped some ‘nana on Runtz to brighten the tropical terp and balance out the effect. Our reviewers got aroused, uplifted, and tingly on this hybrid. There’s always money in the Banana Runtz.

Pink Runtz

(Sasha Beck)

Runtz’s hype invites heavy counterfeiting. So it’s poetic that a team called Copycat Genetix leads with their Pink Runtz—reportedly a Pink Panties female pollinated by a reversed Runtz. Pink Panties helped build the GSC family of strains into No. 1. Pink Runtz rocks a pink hue, and tastes fruity and sweet, with giggly hybrid effects.

Pink Certz

(Sasha Beck)

When you get bored of that Runtz life, broaden your palate into the mints with Pink Certz. Compound’s The Menthol x Grape Gas keeps taking home trophies. Pink Certz has a minty, grape, fuel taste, a hybrid, chill effect, and a surging following.

And that’s a rap on Runtz this time. Go even deeper into the Runtz craze here. And have a lovely holiday.

Hey, what’s ‘Leafly HighLight’? Leafly HighLight helps US weed shoppers discover all-star strains on dispensary shelves. Each month, Leafly News’ experts spotlight a trending, top 200 national cannabis strain you should know. We combine: Leafly Strain Database search data,

dispensary menu data,

dispensary visits,

and smoke sessions to select one cultivar that pairs with the season or mood. Leafly HighLight. Read past Leafly HighLights of 2022.

Like Leafly HighLight? Fave this post, leave a nice comment and order some tree on Leafly.

David Downs Leafly Senior Editor David Downs received a Literary Excellence Award from Oaksterdam University in 2022. On the cannabis beat since 2009, he’s published three books, including the best-selling cannabis crop science book ‘Marijuana Harvest.’ Downs guest lectured at the Loyola Marymount University Law School’s Journalism Law School, UC Berkeley Extension, and contributed to Continuing Education of the Bar’s Marijuana Law Hub, sponsored by University of California and the State Bar of California. Downs’ work has appeared in San Francisco Chronicle, New York Times, Scientific American, Wired, Rolling Stone, The Onion, Columbia Journalism Review, High Times, Billboard, and many more. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from UC Santa Barbara, and was a Fellow at the Medill School of Journalism’s Academy of Alternative Journalism in Chicago. View David Downs's articles