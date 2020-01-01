 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Clay Wolf

About this product

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

To build on our beginnings as the first licensed processor in the state of Oregon and continue our ethical leadership in the cannabis industry in compliance, education and cutting-edge extraction technology. Clay Wolf serves as a steadfast intermediary between our farmer partners and customers, ensuring that our products are safe, affordable and flavorful. Founded by Pacific Northwest natives in Oregon, Clay Wolf demonstrates its commitment to the region through steady growth, the longstanding tenure of our team and our cultural values of unity and mutual support. Clay Wolf will be the most relevant and respected extraction company in the Pacific Northwest. Clay Wolf will emerge as a demonstrated leader in how to do business, not just in the cannabis industry but across sectors by becoming a community pillar and educating those within and outside our industry in business best practices.