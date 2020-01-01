Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Coast created a new preroll called Leaflettes, using proprietary filters and precision-rolling technology for a consistent, smooth, and mindful cannabis experience. This pre-roll is made with 100% natural cannabis, no fillers or pesticides; blended to perfection by curating terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want. Each tins comes with 7 leaflettes (prerolls), totaling 4.5-5 grams of cannabis. ___________________________ Our Chill blend balances cannabinoids and terpenoids that elevate your mood and conjure a wave of full-body bliss. We combine Myrcene, a stress-reducing agent, and Humelene, a pain-reliever, to provide relaxation in your body and mind. Supplemental compounds like Beta-Caryophyllene reduce anxiety and promote terpenoid absorption, allowing you to breathe deeper and easier. Time to Chill... Kick back with Chill, a thoughtful blend that transitions you into a relaxing sweet spot. Think of it as your own personal happy hour — a golden moment in your day. ___________________________ Find your comfort zone Coast 100% cannabis Leaflettes deliver precision-rolled, smooth-draw goodness in curated blends that balance terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Everyone experiences Coast a little differently. You might want to try up to half at first, take a break, then see if you’ve reached your perfect place. Cheers!
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.