Chill

by Coast Leaflettes

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Coast created a new preroll called Leaflettes, using proprietary filters and precision-rolling technology for a consistent, smooth, and mindful cannabis experience. This pre-roll is made with 100% natural cannabis, no fillers or pesticides; blended to perfection by curating terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want. Each tins comes with 7 leaflettes (prerolls), totaling 4.5-5 grams of cannabis. ___________________________ Our Chill blend balances cannabinoids and terpenoids that elevate your mood and conjure a wave of full-body bliss. We combine Myrcene, a stress-reducing agent, and Humelene, a pain-reliever, to provide relaxation in your body and mind. Supplemental compounds like Beta-Caryophyllene reduce anxiety and promote terpenoid absorption, allowing you to breathe deeper and easier. Time to Chill... Kick back with Chill, a thoughtful blend that transitions you into a relaxing sweet spot. Think of it as your own personal happy hour — a golden moment in your day. ___________________________ Find your comfort zone Coast 100% cannabis Leaflettes deliver precision-rolled, smooth-draw goodness in curated blends that balance terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Everyone experiences Coast a little differently. You might want to try up to half at first, take a break, then see if you’ve reached your perfect place. Cheers!

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

We founded Coast with a simple, yet lofty goal— to create a radically smooth, reliably consistent cannabis experience that puts you in control. We’ve done it by diving deep into science and craft, developing, testing and fine-tuning 1000s of samples and 100s of possible versions. Formulated by our expert research team, our curated blends are tailor-made to ease you into the mood you crave. And they do it in a proprietary precision-rolled form called Leaflettes. Savor discretely when you want, how you want. With us, the choice is yours.   100% Natural Cannabis We use only 100% pure cannabis with no fillers, additives or pesticides, ever. We partner with sustainable growers in the far reaches of Northern California who care for their crops with integrity and expertise.   Blends Crafted to Perfection Instead of relying on a single cannabis strain, we curate our custom blends with precision — carefully balancing terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want.   Precision-Rolled Consistency We make our filtered Leaflettes with a proprietary technology that ensures uniformity across the board, from packing density to smoldering rates. That means, you can count on a consistent — and consistently great — experience every time.   Remarkably Smooth Draw Our proprietary filters increase airflow for a dramatically smooth and easy draw. They also remove potentially harmful solids like tar. And no worries, they’re nothing like regular cigarette filters. They enhance the experience, not detract from it.