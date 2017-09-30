 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Crafted Cannabis Co. - Blue Dream

Crafted Cannabis Co. - Blue Dream

by Crafted Extracts

$49.99MSRP

About this product

The Mesmerizing Blueberry Haze of this Indica-Sativa Hybrid will send you sailing into Deep Indigo Waters. Gentle and Balanced, there’s no truer hue for those who Dream in Technicolor.

1 customer review

Cheezonfire

While I am definitely a novice smoker this is an amazing product. Tried this strain for the first time and I was just blown away at just how high I got from 2 hits. The high was a long sustained euphoric high that made me happy and giggly. Definitely a must try if you haven’t. This is the perfect way to smoke discreetly at your local coffee shop and enjoy some good music.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Crafted Extracts solvent free oil cartridges are a premium product like created with sustainability, and awareness. Our materials are responsibly sourced and crafted with care. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. We use a hand-crafted, specially formulated oil to maintain a perfect level of THC to terpene levels. We are dedicated to developing superior products, we have a strict quality assurance process, to make sure the product is consistent and safe. We stand behind the quality of our products and ensure you will always the getting the cleanest oil possible.