Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
The Mesmerizing Blueberry Haze of this Indica-Sativa Hybrid will send you sailing into Deep Indigo Waters. Gentle and Balanced, there’s no truer hue for those who Dream in Technicolor.
on September 30th, 2017
While I am definitely a novice smoker this is an amazing product. Tried this strain for the first time and I was just blown away at just how high I got from 2 hits. The high was a long sustained euphoric high that made me happy and giggly. Definitely a must try if you haven’t. This is the perfect way to smoke discreetly at your local coffee shop and enjoy some good music.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.