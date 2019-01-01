 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Northern Lights

by Dawg Star

Northern Lights

About this product

Northern Lights by Dawg Star

About this strain

Northern Lights

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

About this brand

Dawg Star Cannabis started almost 10 years ago on a snowboard trip to Whistler BC, well at least the idea. It was then that a group of friends decided to take their knowledge of growing and break into the cannabis industry. Little did we know at the time, but we would have to go out and create a legal structure for the cannabis industry first. We started first to help patients get access to medical marijuana by opening one of the first medical clinics in WA. Then we built one of the first cooperative grows and retail dispensaries in the state. Helping thousands of patients get safe access to medical marijuana. Working with local patients, growers and dispensary owners, we established the C.C.S.E. to help bring about change within the cannabis community. We helped develop the collective garden model and worked legislators to create and implement I502, Washington’s recreational marijuana law. Then we helped create Dope Magazine to inform the people and defend this amazing plant everywhere. Finally, once i502 passed we decided to create DawgStar Cannabis. A cannabis brand that would be held to the highest level of standards. Taking all of our knowledge, Dawgstar would once again bring cannabis to the world.