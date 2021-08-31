 Loading…

Hybrid

Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen - Blue Dream Hybrid - 1ml

by DD8 | Dose of Delta 8

About this product

DD8 brand Dose of Delta 8 THC All-in-One Vape - 950mg | 1 gram *950mg Pure hemp-derived ∆8THC oil; 1ml *5% Natural botanical terpenes *<0.3% or less Delta 9 THC *USA made, no cutting agents, no fillers, no additives *Micro USB charge port, draw activated, recycle or dispose after use *3rd party lab tested - view reports at https://doseofchill.com/pages/labs-2 ABOUT: DD8 | Dose of Delta 8 is a wellness brand focused on crafting premium all natural Delta-8 THC hemp-derived products made to feel good. We stress over having the highest quality products so you don't have to. Each batch is third-party lab tested for safety and potency. THE EXPERIENCE: The DD8, Dose of Delta 8 experience is the perfect mild high. DD8 is great for lightening your vibe without compromising your productivity. Formulated to promote relaxation and enhance creativity. Mindfully crafted for your desired dose of feel good elevation. Our mindfully sourced custom DD8 blends are designed to uplift, inspire, and relax. Crafted for your desired dose of elevation. CHOOSE YOUR STRAIN EXPERIENCE: *BLUE DREAM fan favorite Sativa Hybrid. Flavor: Sweet berry. Effects: Happy, calm, uplift. *TANGIE HAZE buzzy Sativa Hybrid. Flavor: Tangerine citrus. Effects: Euphoric, energetic, creative. *SOUR DIESEL dreamy Sativa. Flavor: Citrus sour earthy. Effects: Euphoric, energetic, happy. *GG4 potent Indica. Flavor: Earthy sweet. Effects: Relax, happy, euphoric. Ingredients: 100% Hemp-derived cannabinoids and natural strain specific terpenes. Not synthetic. Source: USA hemp, legally grown and sustainably harvested in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Usage: Typical usage 1-3 puffs. Wait 15 minutes before determining if you need more. Storage: Room temperature. High purity and concentration. For more information visit: www.﻿thedd8.com/FAQ WARNING: Use extreme caution. Effects vary and may be delayed up to two hours. Do not drive or operate machinery while using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or under 21 legal age. Keep out of reach of children and pets. May cause a positive drug test and intoxication. PLEASE NOTE THAT DELTA-8 IS A PSYCHOACTIVE CANNABINOID! IF YOU ARE CONCERNED ABOUT A DRUG TEST, WE DO NOT ADVISE TAKING ANY DELTA-8 PRODUCTS AS ITS METABOLITES MAY TRIGGER A POSITIVE RESULT.

About this brand

DD8, Dose of Delta 8 is a wellness brand focused on crafting premium all-natural Delta 8 hemp-derived products made to feel good. Our mission is to make honest, high-quality, third party lab tested hemp products that are affordable, and accessible to all. The DD8 experience promotes relaxation, intensifies creativity, and depending on your tolerance level--is a great option for when you want to lighten your vibe without compromising your productivity. Our mindfully sourced custom DD8 blends are designed to uplift, inspire, and relax. Crafted for your desired dose of elevation. #dd8elevate Learn: www.thedd8.com/FAQ | Shop: www.doseofchill.com

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

1 customer review

5.01

Today
a........n
Blue Dream is my fave! Picked this up from my local smoke shop in NY and it's a great flavor and design. Feeling more productive without the anxiety and side effects of regular cannabis. Will definitely purchase this brand again!