MonteR14
on November 7th, 2019
I like to think of myself as a classy guy and this vape not only looks good it is so easy to carry around discreetly. You got try Gelato!
Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDv, CBDa, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking. Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is the full spectrum vape oil cartridge for you.
on November 6th, 2019
it is amazing!! i´ve never tried something better to take before going to bed, since the first time i tried it i have never had inmsomia again
on October 25th, 2019
This vape cartridge is so yummy! the taste is sweet not strong at all. I enjoy it a lot.
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.