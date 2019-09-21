drewbydoo217
on September 21st, 2019
Very good grow, at 4 weeks it’s already massive, got my nutrients on point. Very fun grow got me back into it. This strain is packed w thc
As the green revolution is steadily growing bigger in the USA, also USA based genetics are flourishing. A good example of potent USA genetics is GG. This strain was the successful result of crossing Chem's Sister with Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel. These parents ensured the connaiseur taste and high of this amazing strain. Another great USA variety that probably most growers have sampled by now is one of the many variations of OG Kush. With it's distinctive taste and mysterious heritage, it has already filled many grow rooms with extremely potent product. The master growers of Dutch Passion have crossed these two magnificent strains with each other and crossed the result with our longtime classic Blueberry. The outcome of this beautiful cross with XL yields and an average height of 1.5/2 m is called Glueberry OG and we are proud to have a new addition to our USA Special line.
on May 25th, 2019
For a grower, this strain is a provider. One plant will provide at a minimum with very little effort 3-4 oz. after 4 months. With good effort, monitoring soil health and nutrient efficiency, this strain will produce some high potency buds and upwards of 6-7 oz or more depending on size of room. The berry flavor comes with time during cure, however during flowering you will notice a nice berry scent during the finishing month. The strain is also a bit peppery, with that telltale glue smell and taste. The high from smoking the flower is pleasant, provides a nice relaxing uplifting buzz, definitely not for those who are looking for hybrids with more energy as this strain has the tendency to lock you down. Expect cottonmouth as well with this strain, it will come on strong. I would also point out that this strain contains small amounts of THC-V which has been noted in other lab reports and my own personal experience would confirm this. Munchies are almost non existent with this strain and in fact it kind of detracts from hunger. That's not to say it still wont *enhance* the enjoyment of food, it will.
on April 23rd, 2019
Strong, earthy and glue like smell, more on the indica side especially after some heavier use. At first tokes it gives you sativa like effects cerebral wise but after a while the high mellows out towards heavier indica type. This strain doesnt shine in its effects like some other potent strains of more pure sativa or indica but dont get me wrong it packs a punch with THC. I didnt expect much due to lack of info but i was surprised positivly. Quite nice if u can get good deal
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.