Mimosa Delta 8 THC Cart

by Earth's Dew

About this product

Effects: Energetic, Clear-headed lift at the onset of the high, which fills your brain with Euphoric motivation and Laser-sharp focus. Flavor: Fruit Punch, Citrus Rind Aroma and Pleasurable Buzz Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge More Details: 1000mg Total Extract Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes 950mg Delta 8 THC 50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes 100% Hemp Derived No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass 510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation) Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes Delta-9-THC Content: None detected Natural Terpenes: Yes

If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you. We believe the answer to all of your body's problems can be found in earth's dew.

Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.

