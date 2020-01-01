About this product

Gelato is a delicious, slightly Indica leaning 55/45 Hybrid crossed from flavorful Thin Mint GSC (formerly known as Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and fruity Indica Sunset Sherbet. The buds are an emerald green with darkish purple coloring, orange pistils, and a frosty, icing-like coating of trichomes. The high of Gelato is both cerebral and in the body. It is a nice strain for feeling euphoric and focused simultaneously while enjoying a soothing body high. With a balanced, mellow high, and a universally appealing flavor profile, this is a great strain for social use. These buds produce a bounty of flavors including sweet, mint, cookie, orange, berry, oak, and lavender. Gelato’s balanced hybrid effects make it a perfect strain to start off or wind down with after a long day. Delivering a heavy dose of THC that’s thoroughly relaxing and stress relieving, while at the same time providing some mental stimulation. If you need to relax, yet keep your wits about you or have a fun day off ahead, then Gelato is the strain.