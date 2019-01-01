About this product
Relax Crumble is terrific for evening or any time you need to get in that calm and comfortable space. All of our Crumbles deliver 750 mg CBD and 6% CBG cannabinoid profile. Relax Crumble is terpene infused with the Pineapple Express profile to give you a totally relaxing experience without the THC.
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.