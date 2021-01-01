Blue Dream Full Spectrum CBD Pod 0.75g
About this product
We infused organic terpenes into hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. You can enjoy all the benefits from CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pod. Vape device battery is not included. Juul ® Compatible CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
