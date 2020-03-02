LianaM420 on March 2nd, 2020

I have smoked both the bud an the sugar of this particular strain an it is for certain to be enjoyed by the more experienced smoker. The bud has a strong/ pungent taste an aroma. The buzz however is relaxing an almost numbing so to speak. After my first legit bowl I cleaned the kitchen after dinner in less the 30 min showered then crashed for 4 hrs. Sleep for me is none exsistent on a normal basis. The need to COMPLETELY crash out is neccasary after smoking this so be prepared. The sugar however is that feeling × 100 if you hit to much a headache WILL ensue shortly after the coughing fit subsides an u will cough. The high lasts 4EVER from the sugar the the come down YOU MUST HAVE A PLACE TO CRASH, you feel the comedown it comes on rather fast so if ur using this for sleep i recommended smoking the bud for daily stuff an wax/sugar ect for while checking emails or doing ur nightly ritual before bed as the crash after the buzz is very extreme an neccasary. Water is a must as well this strain in ALL forms sucks the moisture from ur salivary glades an hella dehadrates you. Smoke well an live 😊