Garlic Cookies

by Grassroots Cannabis

Cannabinoids

THC
38.7%
CBD
0.0%
$17.00

About this product

This Indica-leaning Hybrid is best used for those with experience. This Hybrid is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to sleep in the process. With high THC percentages, Garlic Cookies goes above and beyond.

LianaM420

I have smoked both the bud an the sugar of this particular strain an it is for certain to be enjoyed by the more experienced smoker. The bud has a strong/ pungent taste an aroma. The buzz however is relaxing an almost numbing so to speak. After my first legit bowl I cleaned the kitchen after dinner in less the 30 min showered then crashed for 4 hrs. Sleep for me is none exsistent on a normal basis. The need to COMPLETELY crash out is neccasary after smoking this so be prepared. The sugar however is that feeling × 100 if you hit to much a headache WILL ensue shortly after the coughing fit subsides an u will cough. The high lasts 4EVER from the sugar the the come down YOU MUST HAVE A PLACE TO CRASH, you feel the comedown it comes on rather fast so if ur using this for sleep i recommended smoking the bud for daily stuff an wax/sugar ect for while checking emails or doing ur nightly ritual before bed as the crash after the buzz is very extreme an neccasary. Water is a must as well this strain in ALL forms sucks the moisture from ur salivary glades an hella dehadrates you. Smoke well an live 😊

WindsorRoy

If you are looking for a strain to put you right to sleep this is it. After dealing with sleep issues for many years and using all the pharmaceutical remedies I found this strain to be my go to. Puts you into a nice restful sleep, and you wake up feeling well rested. Hope to have some on hand when I need a good nights rest.

ypow8863

Cookies in Detroit has this flower . Was a very great strain

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.