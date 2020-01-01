Fruity Pebbles OG x Sour Dub Kief
About this product
FPOG x Sour Dub is a sativa leaning hybrid with an earthy, citrus aroma. FPOG is a Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush cross; Sour Dub is an East Coast Sour Diesel x Sour Bubble cross. Kief is highly concentrated and tends to yield higher lab results than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking
