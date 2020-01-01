 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Fruity Pebbles OG x Sour Dub Kief

by Grow West Cannabis Company

FPOG x Sour Dub is a sativa leaning hybrid with an earthy, citrus aroma. FPOG is a Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush cross; Sour Dub is an East Coast Sour Diesel x Sour Bubble cross. Kief is highly concentrated and tends to yield higher lab results than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking

Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.