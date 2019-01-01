 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
9 Pound Hammer

by Headlight

Headlight Cannabis Flower 9 Pound Hammer
Headlight Cannabis Flower 9 Pound Hammer

Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice. Available in: 1gx1 3.5gx1

About this strain

9 Pound Hammer

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

About this brand

Headlight Logo
Headlight is a premium line of high potency cannabis flower and concentrate products. For experienced consumers only, each strain contains some of the highest THC content found on the market. Our whole flower, pre-rolls and oil products are carefully sourced, reminding the most seasoned consumer or budtender of their first time. With Headlight, you can’t say you didn’t see it coming. Products are currently available in CA and WA state locations.