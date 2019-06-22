HollyF
on June 22nd, 2019
This is my very favorite! Smells awesome and leaves your body silky smooth.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Gelato is a green shea butter and hemp soap with a drop swirl of orange, purple and white. It's the fruitiest hybrid strain and carries a wonderful sorbet fragrance. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free and non-GMO. Fan comments: "Smells like dessert stands around the Boardwalk." "Feels super smooth." "Reminded me of pool parties when I was a teenager." Ingredients: Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.
on June 22nd, 2019
This is my very favorite! Smells awesome and leaves your body silky smooth.
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.