GELATO - K

by Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds GELATO - K

About this product

Gelato and Bubba Kush met one day. It could have been the typical story of "boy meets girl, girl meets boy, they fall in love, have a child, The End ...". But the offspring born of this genetic cross, is our spectacular GELATO-K, which is destined to greater glories, surpassing the expectations of the most selective grower. We are talking about a sativa hybrid that has inherited the best characteristics of its parents and, in many aspects, surpasses them, giving rise to a plant with an intense sweet citrus flavour, like a deliciously refreshing lemon sorbet. The effect is incredibly powerful, triggering high levels of euphoria, elation and happiness. Flowering takes 8 to 10 weeks. There is no need to worry about knowing when it’s ready, the plant will declare it proudly, displaying its dense buds full of resin in all their beauty, a real visual spectacle which often takes on violet tones. While this plant will grow wonderfully outdoors, it is indoors where you can make the most of its potential, thanks to its spiky shape during growth. In addition, Gelato-K is possibly our most resistant variety to pests and diseases.

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

