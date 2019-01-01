About this product
Mikromachine by Kannabia Seed Company boasts compact, dense, crystal covered buds with a strong sativa effect. This strain is highly psychoactive and produces feelings of creativity and focus. Mikromachine is an easy to grow, medium sized plant that is mould, pest and disease resistant. TYPE: Sativa dominant Flavors: Floral, Earthy, Sweet Appearance: compact, dense, crystal covered buds Effects: Psychoactive, creative, focus Medical. ADD, ADHD, pain, PTSD Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 65-70 days Height: 50-80 cm Yield: 400 g./m2 or 180 g./plant
