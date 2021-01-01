 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. California Sauce | Live Resin | GMO Cookies

California Sauce | Live Resin | GMO Cookies

by Legion of Bloom

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Extract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires. GMO Cookies – Hybrid (Chemdog X GSC) -------- Strain Description: Also known as Garlic Cookies, this heavy hybrid is mellow enough to take the edge off while still keeping you engaged throughout the day. With a robust earthy diesel flavor, this strain lets its presence be known in both smell and taste. Notes of diesel fuel and coffee with subtle fruit undertones. -------- FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU - AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience. - TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs. - HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products. - ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires. - PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019. Link: https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.

