Northern Lights, the award winning cannabis strain that even your grandmother knows about. This beast of a marijuana strain is one of the most notorious and popular weed seeds that everybody knows and has to atleast grow once in their life. With a lineage going back to the Afghani strain, it is a cannabis strain of high THC that is is easy to grow with a high quality yield of 500-550 G/M², with a quick flowering time of only 7 - 8 weeks. A perfect strain for anyone looking to start growing marijuana with a strain that has earned her stripes amongst the cannabis growing community . Her high will obliterate stress and put your mind at ease. You may feel a bit tired after smoking for an extended time, but that’s about the only negative.
Northern Lights
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.