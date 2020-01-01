Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
One of the most sought-after medical cannabis cultivars, Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant strain that provides users with cloud-nine relief. The richly soothing effects of Blue Dream float through the body and mind, and are ideal for alleviating anxiety, depression, and pain. Flavor Profile: Berry, Blueberry, Fruity, Herbal, Sweet, Vanilla. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.