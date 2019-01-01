ORGANIC HERBAL SMOKING BLEND, SMOKING MIX, TOBACCO & NICOTINE FREE. NATURAL ROSE PETAL FLAVOR
About this product
With a premium mix of mullein, chamomile, raspberry leaf, rose petals, blackberry leaf and white willow bark. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. Rose petals bring a fresh, delicate fragrance, and have a romantic element too. The 28 gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.