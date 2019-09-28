 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Scooby Snacks #1 seeds

by Premium Seed Market

Every (1) pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99! SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Scooby Snacks #1 is an interesting varietal that derives its name from the munchie-like effect that it has on its users. Being that SS#1 comes from two very differing parents genetically, it has a unique balanced effect on the body giving you a relaxed yet energetic high to satisfy all pains and needs. Scooby Snacks one of the most popular and desired strains out today...try it out now in your own garden to see what all the buzz is about! Scooby Snacks stands out with medium to large flowers that cling together in tapered, pine cone-like shapes. The buds maintain a dense indica structure with a solid central core composed of small, broad leaves. These leaves themselves are a frosty shade of lime green and are set off in contrast by vibrant orange pistils. Finally, a thick layer of trichomes covers Scooby Snacks’ buds, accounting for their potency and making them very sticky to the touch. Scooby Snacks’ recreational benefits can have some utility for medical cannabis patients as well. The cerebral mood that comes with its onset can help those with attention deficit disorders to focus on a single task. Additionally, its upbeat properties can help those struggling with stress or depression to pass the time more presently and mindfully. On the physical side of things, Scooby Snacks can alleviate both mild and chronic aches and pains. Perhaps most predictably, its tendency to induce the munchies can even make it a powerful appetite stimulant for those dealing with diminished hunger due to disease or to treatments like chemotherapy. Because its thoughtful effects can veer into paranoia in the wrong set and setting, Scooby Snacks is not recommended for patients who are prone to panic or who have a low THC tolerance. Scooby Snacks can be grown indoors or out, although outdoor success depends on a humid climate with daytime temperatures in the 70 to 80 degree Fahrenheit range. Plants tend to be on the shorter side and flower within 8 to 9 weeks when grown indoors.

DeanAbles

Great seeds. All cracked in first day. Thanks again.

Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!