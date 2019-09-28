About this product

Every (1) pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99! SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Scooby Snacks #1 is an interesting varietal that derives its name from the munchie-like effect that it has on its users. Being that SS#1 comes from two very differing parents genetically, it has a unique balanced effect on the body giving you a relaxed yet energetic high to satisfy all pains and needs. Scooby Snacks one of the most popular and desired strains out today...try it out now in your own garden to see what all the buzz is about! Scooby Snacks stands out with medium to large flowers that cling together in tapered, pine cone-like shapes. The buds maintain a dense indica structure with a solid central core composed of small, broad leaves. These leaves themselves are a frosty shade of lime green and are set off in contrast by vibrant orange pistils. Finally, a thick layer of trichomes covers Scooby Snacks’ buds, accounting for their potency and making them very sticky to the touch. Scooby Snacks’ recreational benefits can have some utility for medical cannabis patients as well. The cerebral mood that comes with its onset can help those with attention deficit disorders to focus on a single task. Additionally, its upbeat properties can help those struggling with stress or depression to pass the time more presently and mindfully. On the physical side of things, Scooby Snacks can alleviate both mild and chronic aches and pains. Perhaps most predictably, its tendency to induce the munchies can even make it a powerful appetite stimulant for those dealing with diminished hunger due to disease or to treatments like chemotherapy. Because its thoughtful effects can veer into paranoia in the wrong set and setting, Scooby Snacks is not recommended for patients who are prone to panic or who have a low THC tolerance. Scooby Snacks can be grown indoors or out, although outdoor success depends on a humid climate with daytime temperatures in the 70 to 80 degree Fahrenheit range. Plants tend to be on the shorter side and flower within 8 to 9 weeks when grown indoors.