Blue Dream | Green Label | 25mg 10pk
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
purejuana is an all-natural, rapid-onset soluble THC powder crafted from 100% fresh flower that swiftly dissolves into the liquid of your choice – perfect for cocktails, spritzers, or enjoyed neat for the purest and most complex cannabis experience available. purejuana offers a delicate balance of hundreds of strain-specific cannabis compounds in every shot, ensuring a flavorful and aromatic experience non-dependent on THC level. Choose the strength that suits your experience (10mg, 5mg, 2.5mg) and microdose your way to your very own euphoria over multiple drinks.
About this brand
purejuana
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
