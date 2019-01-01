GMO Premium One Time Disposable Vape 0.3g
by RefineWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Refine’s Premium One Times are convenient and discreet all-in-one units that feature the same high quality cannabis extract found in our Premium Loud Cartridges and eliminates the need for a separate battery with your cartridge. Refine’s high quality RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - meets native, strain-specific cannabis terpenes with a built-in, fully charged battery so you’re ready to enjoy anywhere, anytime right out of the box. One Times are great when traveling, easy to use, and available in a variety of your favorite strains.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
GMO Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.