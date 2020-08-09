DigiWeigh 0.1 Accuracy Scale New & Improved
by Fat Ass Glass Company
This digital mini scale features a rubberized, impact-resistant exterior for maximum durability with a shape that easily fits in your pocket or bag. Ideal for arts and crafts, hobbies, cash and carry stores, headshops, jewelry, weighing nutrients and medications, and sport and shooting purposes. The hinged cover can detach to be used as a weighing tray, giving you ample room to weigh. The back-lit LCD features large digits for clear, easy-to-read results. Built-in overload protection helps prevent damage to the scale. Other features include Programmable Auto Off (0, 60, 120 or 180 seconds of inactivity, 0 = Auto-Off Disabled), Tare/Zero feature for subtracting the weight of a container or expansion tray, and easy one-touch calibration. Backed by a Ten Year Limited Warranty. Quality You Can Measure. Features: Max Capacity: 1000g / Readability: 0.1g Rubberized Impact Resistant Design Classic Black w/ Red Rubber Black Titanium Chrome Platform Programmable Auto-Off Easy One-Button Calibration Tare/Zero Convert Automatically Between: g, oz, ozt, dwt, ct, gn Built-in Overload Protection Back-lit LCD for easy reading Programmable Auto-Off (0/60/120/180 Seconds) Weight: 0.4497 lbs Includes: User Manual Cover/Tray Two AAA Batteries 10 Year Warranty
on August 9th, 2020
Sweet little scale and wasn’t to expensive
on August 8th, 2020
Love this and it was cheaper than I could find it on eBay or amazon too which is crazy !