  5. Northern Light Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics

About this product

This strain grows with leaf that have multicolored purple hues resembling the Northern Lights. This particular strain provided by Sunwest Genetics is an autoflower which makes it so much easier to grow. The buds produced by Northern Lights (in about 8-9 weeks) are coated heavily in crystals. Northern Light is one of the parents to both Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze which speak to its great genetics.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

About this brand

Sunwest Genetics is dedicated to providing the highest quality cannabis seeds, handpicked by our growers to ensure freshness. We believe that the more people that grow cannabis, the better the world will be for both healing and enlightenment. Inspired by our home on the west coast, we want the rest of the world to be able to experience the high quality cannabis we have here. Our seeds can be used for both medical and recreational purposes. Our products range from easy to grow strains; great for beginners, to difficult but rewarding - perfect for any veteran gardeners looking for a challenge. We have a team on standby 24/7 for support through phone, email or live chat. See why Sunwest Genetics is one of the best seed companies in the industry with the best genetics.