Product Info 66.7 PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 1000mg of CBD per bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, Non-Nicotine Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the OG KUSH CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Earth, Pine, Wood. As for the effect, the Indica CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Attention, Motivation, Drive, reduces stress and improved focus. Scent: Earthy, pine, wood. Effect: Attention, Motivation, Drive, reduces stress and improved focus. Common uses: For those looking to start their Monday mornings (or any morning) right.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.