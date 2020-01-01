 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. OG Kush 1000MG CBD Vape Oil

OG Kush 1000MG CBD Vape Oil

by TryTheCBD.com

Write a review
TryTheCBD.com Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil OG Kush 1000MG CBD Vape Oil
TryTheCBD.com Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil OG Kush 1000MG CBD Vape Oil

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Product Info 66.7 PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 1000mg of CBD per bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, Non-Nicotine Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the OG KUSH CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Earth, Pine, Wood. As for the effect, the Indica CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Attention, Motivation, Drive, reduces stress and improved focus. Scent: Earthy, pine, wood. Effect: Attention, Motivation, Drive, reduces stress and improved focus. Common uses: For those looking to start their Monday mornings (or any morning) right.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

TryTheCBD.com Logo
Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures? If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option! CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions