About this product
OG KUSH – UNLEASH THE ASSERTIVE ATTENTION OG Kush, a hybrid strain with a distinctive earthy, pine, woody aroma, is well-known for relaxing, euphoric effects. This strain has spawned several varieties – Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Alpha OG, to name a few. FRAGRANCE: Earth, pine, wood EFFECT: Attention, motivation, drive, and improves focus Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD. This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long. Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.
About this strain
OG Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.