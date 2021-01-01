 Loading…
Hybrid

Delta 8 Cartridge – Lemon Diesel

by VIIA Hemp Co.

About this product

Lemon Diesel is an energizing and uplifting Sativa strain with a balanced sweet and citrus flavor profile. Get lifted and flow through your day. Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.

About this brand

We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

About this strain

Lemon Diesel

Lemon Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Sour with Lost Coast OG. This strain produces effects that are relaxing but still allow you to be focused and coherent. Some say Lemon Diesel is a creeper strain, meaning that the high comes on slower than you might expect. This strain offers a delicious flavor that is fruity and sweet with hints of citrus and pepper. Growers say Lemon Diesel has a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. This strain placed in the top 10 at the Emerald Cannabis Cup in 2010. 

