Delta 8 Cartridge – Watermelon OG
Watermelon OG is a strong Indica strain that induces a calm and relaxed state of mind. With fruity hints of watermelon and a complex blend of minor cannabinoids + Delta 8, you’ll be ready to kick back and relax. Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 MG Delta 8 THC & 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero Cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
