 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Delta 8 Cartridge – Watermelon OG
Indica

Delta 8 Cartridge – Watermelon OG

by VIIA Hemp Co.

Write a review
VIIA Hemp Co. Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Delta 8 Cartridge – Watermelon OG
VIIA Hemp Co. Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Delta 8 Cartridge – Watermelon OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Watermelon OG is a strong Indica strain that induces a calm and relaxed state of mind. With fruity hints of watermelon and a complex blend of minor cannabinoids + Delta 8, you’ll be ready to kick back and relax. Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 MG Delta 8 THC & 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero Cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.

About this brand

VIIA Hemp Co. Logo
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

About this strain

Watermelon

Watermelon
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review