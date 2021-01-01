 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GMO Cookies - 7 g CUREsmalls
Hybrid

GMO Cookies - 7 g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower GMO Cookies - 7 g CUREsmalls
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower GMO Cookies - 7 g CUREsmalls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

GMO Cookies are a pungent and potent Indica dominant hybrid that crosses the award-winning genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. Selected for its distinct flavor profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas, the strain's aroma is a garlic spice with notes of coffee and earth. The flowers from GMO Cookies express a dense olive green bud with noticeable purple calyxes and a generous coating of shiny trichomes. The effects are strong, relaxing, and are sure to elevate your mood. A quick word to the wise, make sure that when you’re ready to indulge in these cookies, you've also got time for a quick siesta! * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review