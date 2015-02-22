ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. 13 Dawgs
13 Dawgs is a hybrid of G13 and Chemdawg genetics bred by Canadian LP Delta 9 BioTech. The two potent strains mix to create a balance between indica and sativa effects. 13 Dawgs has a sweet earthy musk that brings a blend of woody citrus flavors. The effects of 13 Dawgs induce a happy, relaxed body buzz with a creative and focused mind that counters depression and stimulates the appetite.

Lineage

G13
Chemdog
New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More
New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More