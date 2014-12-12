ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Americano is a Canadian strain released by Enterprise Seeds. It is a Northern Lights/Skunk hybrid that is named for the American consumers it was designed to attract. When tourists, notably Americans, came to Vancouver looking to purchase bulk cannabis, they wanted their buds to have “bag appeal,” or stunning visual characteristics that made it easy to sell. Americano is known for its heavy coat of trichromes and its thick dense colas. The flavors and aromas of Americano stay true to its Skunk lineage and produce a sweet, piney musk. The effects are exactly what you would expect from an indica-driven hybrid: fast-acting, relaxing, and sleepy. Americano is a solid answer to symptoms of insomnia, headaches, and chronic pain.

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Americano

