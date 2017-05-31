ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Bubblicious
Hybrid

4.3 67 reviews

Bubblicious

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Bubblicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubblicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubblicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubblicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.

Effects

46 people reported 444 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 32%
Depression 41%
Stress 41%
Pain 34%
Headaches 26%
Muscle spasms 26%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

67

Lineage

Strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Bubblicious
Strain child
Appleberry
child

Most popular in