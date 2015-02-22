ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 32 reviews

Argyle

aka Nordle

Argyle

Argyle is a variety of Nordle grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. The indica-dominant hybrid crosses Afghani and Sensi Star genetics. The resulting buds smell of garlic and herbs, like fresh cut chives but with a fruity aftertaste. With a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD Argyle creates a mellow, calming buzz that is a great answer to body pains and muscle spasms.

Effects

24 people reported 195 effects
Relaxed 83%
Happy 79%
Sleepy 37%
Focused 33%
Uplifted 33%
Pain 58%
Inflammation 41%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Muscle spasms 25%
Dry mouth 33%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 8%

Reviews

32

Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Argyle

Most popular in