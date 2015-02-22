Argyle is a variety of Nordle grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. The indica-dominant hybrid crosses Afghani and Sensi Star genetics. The resulting buds smell of garlic and herbs, like fresh cut chives but with a fruity aftertaste. With a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD Argyle creates a mellow, calming buzz that is a great answer to body pains and muscle spasms.
