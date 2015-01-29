ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 17 reviews

Beastmode 2.0

aka Blue Fire OG, Blue Fire OG Kush

Beastmode 2.0

Beast Mode 2.0, also known as BlueFire OG, is an indica-dominant hybrid of Master Kush and White Fire OG. It is a proprietary strain distributed by Green Umbrella in Seattle and bred by Grass Roots Pharm. The strain was developed on the heels of Green Umbrella's other successful proprietary strain, Beast Mode OG. Beast Mode 2.0 has a sweet mix of earthy berry and piney Kush flavors and has tested as high as 23% total cannabinoids by Steep Hill Lab. The effects of this hybrid are steered by the heavy indica properties that medical patients seek when fighting chronic pain, sleeplessness, or a lack of appetite.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

17

