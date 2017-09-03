ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 154 reviews

Blue OG

aka Blue OG Kush

Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Blue OG from G13 Labs is a flavorful hybrid following the lineage of Blueberry F3, Blue Moonshine, and OG Kush. These dark, cone-shaped buds characteristic of OG genes emanate notes of berry and citrus, and leave its consumer feeling euphoric and relaxed. Though its effects are cerebrally targeted, Blue OG is known to also tackle pain, relax muscles, and relieve nausea. Growers can expect an eight week flowering period with ideal conditions outdoors.

 

Effects

Relaxed 61%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 41%
Focused 29%
Stress 40%
Pain 34%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Moonshine
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue OG

