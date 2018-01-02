Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
46
420Tom024
glamourgamer
Agent907
DHerson
Vuki63
Find Blueberry Pancakes nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry Pancakes nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blueberry Pancakes
Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry Pancakes nearby.