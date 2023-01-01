Bop Gun
Bop Gun is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Do-Si-Dos and Papaya. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Bop Gun has a funky and fruity flavor and aroma that resembles a cheese and papaya smoothie with hints of earth and skunk. It produces large and resinous buds with green and purple colors and orange hairs. Bop Gun is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bop Gun effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bop Gun when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and nausea. Bred by Illicit Gardens, Bop Gun features flavors like cheese, papaya, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and fruity aroma. The average price of Bop Gun typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Bop Gun is also known as Delta Dream, a name given by Southern Sky Brands who grow this strain exclusively in Mississippi. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bop Gun, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bop GunOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bop Gun products near you
Similar to Bop Gun near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—