Brain Stew
Brain Stew is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Runtz. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Brain Stew is named after the Green Day song and has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of diesel. Brain Stew is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Brain Stew effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Brain Stew when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. Bred by Localgrove, Brain Stew features flavors like citrus, berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Brain Stew typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Brain Stew is a potent and flavorful strain that can help you unwind and enjoy some music. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Brain Stew, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
