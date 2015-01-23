ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 65 reviews

Burkle

Burkle

Burkle, 3rd place winner of Best Indica Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Granddaddy Purple (though some claim it to be Purple Urkle based on the name). The result is a powerfully relaxing indica that consumes the body with calming effects that ease away pain and induce sleep. Burkle is great for a lazy evening at home, but not so great for being productive. Its sweet flavor profile is a blend of spiced licorice aromas and an earthy peppermint aftertaste. This strain is known to produce a case of the munchies which makes it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite.

Effects

Relaxed 85%
Sleepy 59%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 44%
Insomnia 40%
Pain 38%
Lack of appetite 34%
Depression 30%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

65

Lineage

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Granddaddy Purple
Burkle

