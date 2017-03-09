Caramel Candy Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Ms. Universe bred by Dynasty Seeds. There are two distinct phenotypes, one that is Bubba-dominant and the other that is led by Ms. Universe genetics. Caramel Candy Kush expresses itself with flavors of sugary caramel, fruity notes of cherry and grape, and a creamy coffee finish that offers an immediate rush of heady effects and provide calming relief from chronic pain. The complex terpene profile and excellent resin production make this a great choice for producing hash and other concentrates.
