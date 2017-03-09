ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Caramel Candy Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Caramel Candy Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 67 reviews

Caramel Candy Kush

aka Caramel Candy

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 67 reviews

Caramel Candy Kush

Caramel Candy Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Ms. Universe bred by Dynasty Seeds. There are two distinct phenotypes, one that is Bubba-dominant and the other that is led by Ms. Universe genetics. Caramel Candy Kush expresses itself with flavors of sugary caramel, fruity notes of cherry and grape, and a creamy coffee finish that offers an immediate rush of heady effects and provide calming relief from chronic pain. The complex terpene profile and excellent resin production make this a great choice for producing hash and other concentrates.

Effects

Show all

38 people reported 237 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 36%
Stress 26%
Depression 23%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 21%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry mouth 10%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

67

more reviews
write a review

Find Caramel Candy Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Caramel Candy Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Ms. Universe
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Caramel Candy Kush

Products with Caramel Candy Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Caramel Candy Kush nearby.

Most popular in