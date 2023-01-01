Jealous Banana
aka Banana Jealousy, Banana Jealousy Cake
Jealous Banana is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jealousy and Banana Cream. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Jealous Banana is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Jealous Banana is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jealous Banana effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jealous Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by an outlaw biker, Jealous Banana features flavors like chocolate, caramel, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which has a distinct herbal and citrusy scent with a bit of musk. The average price of Jealous Banana typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Jealous Banana is a creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter that is pure hash and butter to the core. It produces a sweet, couch lock high that is fully immersive and comforting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jealous Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
