Critical Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Critical Mass and Afghan Haze. This hybrid inherits the sweet citrus smell from a Haze ancestor, an ultra-sativa strain that tends to induce cerebrally-focused psychoactivity. Critical Haze’s effects, however, are balanced by its indica genetics which pull in a heavier full-body relaxation. The bridled buzz of Critical Haze makes this hybrid a great choice for anyone who typically gets anxious or paranoid. Patients treating muscle tension, multiple sclerosis, or appetite loss may also benefit from Critical Haze’s even but potent effects. Most phenotypes flower in 8 to 10 weeks, but those expressing more sativa-like genetics may take an additional two weeks of flowering.