ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Critical Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 85 reviews

Critical Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 85 reviews

Critical Haze

Critical Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Critical Mass and Afghan Haze. This hybrid inherits the sweet citrus smell from a Haze ancestor, an ultra-sativa strain that tends to induce cerebrally-focused psychoactivity. Critical Haze’s effects, however, are balanced by its indica genetics which pull in a heavier full-body relaxation. The bridled buzz of Critical Haze makes this hybrid a great choice for anyone who typically gets anxious or paranoid. Patients treating muscle tension, multiple sclerosis, or appetite loss may also benefit from Critical Haze’s even but potent effects. Most phenotypes flower in 8 to 10 weeks, but those expressing more sativa-like genetics may take an additional two weeks of flowering. 

Effects

Show all

59 people reported 421 effects
Happy 71%
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 49%
Hungry 33%
Stress 35%
Depression 28%
Pain 18%
Lack of appetite 15%
Anxiety 13%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 11%
Headache 6%
Dizzy 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

85

more reviews
write a review

Find Critical Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Critical Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Critical Haze
User uploaded image of Critical Haze
User uploaded image of Critical Haze
User uploaded image of Critical Haze
User uploaded image of Critical Haze
User uploaded image of Critical Haze
User uploaded image of Critical Haze
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Strain
Critical Haze

Products with Critical Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Critical Haze nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Saturn OG, Critical Haze, The Truth, 3X Crazy, and Sour Tangie
New Strains Alert: Saturn OG, Critical Haze, The Truth, 3X Crazy, and Sour Tangie

Most popular in