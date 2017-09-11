ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Widow
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Critical Widow

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 37 reviews

Critical Widow

aka Critical White Widow

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 37 reviews

Critical Widow

Critical Widow by Mr. Nice Seeds combines a resinous White Widow hybrid with the heavy-hitting indica Critical Mass. This mostly indica strain rewards growers with high yields of fruity, crystal-packed buds that finish flowering in 7 to 9 weeks.

Effects

Show all

28 people reported 269 effects
Uplifted 78%
Relaxed 75%
Euphoric 71%
Happy 64%
Sleepy 28%
Stress 42%
Pain 39%
Inflammation 35%
Depression 28%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

37

write a review

Find Critical Widow nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Critical Widow nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Critical Widow

Products with Critical Widow

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Critical Widow nearby.

Most popular in