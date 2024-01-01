stock photo similar to Diamond Diesel
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Diamond Diesel

Diamond Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel IBL and an unknown strain, possibly Swazi and Cinderella 99. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Diamond Diesel has a pungent and tangy aroma that combines the diesel fuel notes of its parent with hints of earth and citrus. This strain is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and uplifting high. Leafly customers tell us Diamond Diesel effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diamond Diesel when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and stress. Bred by Top Seedcret, Diamond Diesel features flavors like diesel, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Diamond Diesel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Diamond Diesel is a rare strain that is not widely available in the legal market, but it is worth trying for its stimulating and euphoric effects. It can induce a creative and energetic buzz that is perfect for socializing or working on a project. It also has a high yield potential and a fast flowering time, making it a great choice for growers who want a rewarding harvest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Diamond Diesel

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Diamond Diesel products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Diamond Diesel near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.