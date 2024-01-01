stock photo similar to Dream Candy
Hybrid

Dream Candy

Dream Candy is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skywalker and Dolato. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Dream Candy is a sweet and fruity strain that delivers a relaxing and euphoric high. It has a floral and pungent aroma with hints of fuel and candy. This strain is known to help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Dream Candy is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dream Candy effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dream Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, bipolar disorder, and PTSD. Bred by Gage Cannabis Co., Dream Candy features flavors like coffee, mango, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Dream Candy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Dream Candy has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for nighttime use when you want to unwind and drift off to sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dream Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dream Candy strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Dream Candy strain helps with

  • Cramps
    100% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Fatigue
    100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Dream Candy strain reviews

