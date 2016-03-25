ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ether
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ether

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.2 6 reviews

Ether

Ether

Generally referred to as Alien Dawg (“Ether” cut), this is one of the more sought after phenotypes of the indica-dominant hybrid Alien Dawg and has been used to create other hybrids such as Alien Abduction and Lemon Alien Dawg. Leaning more towards the Chemdawg 91 side of its heritage, Ether is known for its intense sour smell and amazing trichome production.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for thedopelion
Member since 2017
Crazy body high that was unreal. 7/7 best strain for muscle pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for idelacru7
Member since 2019
This strain knocked me out. Highly recommended for insomnia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Fragulator
Member since 2017
Considering the bastard at Sativa Sisters, Clarkston WA. Told me this strain was Sativa dominate. Never going back there again... It knocked me out at about 1 pm when first tried it. Damn, I only need one quarter the indica vs the sativa I like...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for Gcohen191
Member since 2018
I’m ode sleepy that shit ode
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTalkative
write a review

Find Ether nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ether nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ether
User uploaded image of Ether

Lineage

Strain parent
Alien Dawg
parent
Strain
Ether

Products with Ether

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ether nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Clockwork Orange, Super Sour OG, Hemlock, Pineapple OG, and More
New Strains Alert: Clockwork Orange, Super Sour OG, Hemlock, Pineapple OG, and More

Most popular in