Generally referred to as Alien Dawg (“Ether” cut), this is one of the more sought after phenotypes of the indica-dominant hybrid Alien Dawg and has been used to create other hybrids such as Alien Abduction and Lemon Alien Dawg. Leaning more towards the Chemdawg 91 side of its heritage, Ether is known for its intense sour smell and amazing trichome production.
